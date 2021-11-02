02 November 2021

Chris Maxwell and Shayne Lavery remain out for Blackpool

02 November 2021

Chris Maxwell and Shayne Lavery remain out for Blackpool ahead of their clash with Stoke.

The duo are stepping up their recoveries from injury but are not due to return until after the international break.

Goalkeeper Maxwell has been battling a quad tear and striker Lavery is out with a hamstring issue.

Midfielder Kevin Stewart is edging closer to fitness and could make the squad to face Stoke.

The visitors’ injury problems will not have eased by the time they arrive at Bloomfield Road.

Nick Powell (leg), Sam Clucas (quad) and Alfie Doughty (hip) remain on the sidelines.

Brighton loanee Abdallah Sima is nursing a groin problem and is also out.

Morgan Fox (hamstring) has returned to training this week but needs more time to return to match fitness after nearly a year out with injury problems.

