Chris Merrie back from ban as Tranmere host Newport

Interior general view of the ground ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match at Prenton Park, Birkenhead. Picture date: Monday April 5, 2021. See PA story: SOCCER Tranmere. Photo credit should read: Tim Markland/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:18am, Thu 19 Aug 2021
Tranmere have Chris Merrie back from suspension for the visit of Newport in League Two.

Midfielder Merrie has completed a three-match ban after he was sent off on the opening day against Walsall.

Callum MacDonald and Scott Davies are set to miss out again through injury.

But Elliott Nevitt recovered from an ankle problem to come on as a late substitute in the 0-0 midweek draw with Swindon.

Newport could welcome back captain Matt Dolan.

The midfielder has missed the last two matches after suffering a calf injury on the opening day against Oldham.

Mickey Demetriou, who has also sat out the last two games, will be assessed but Courtney Senior is a long-term absentee.

New signing Alex Fisher could make his full debut after a substitute appearance in the defeat by Mansfield last weekend.

