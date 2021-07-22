Chris Mueller to join Hibernian in January

Orlando City winger Chris Mueller has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Hibernian

The Easter Road club announced that the 24-year-old United States international will join up with Jack Ross’ squad on January 1, 2022 following the conclusion of the MLS season.

Ahead of the Europa Conference League clash with Santa Coloma at Easter Road on Thursday night, manager Ross told the club’s official website: “Chris was someone who was brought to our attention a number of months ago.

“We worked long and hard to make this deal happen.

“Chris is an exciting signing and his recent performances with Orlando have been terrific.

“He has a skill set that we think is going to be really well suited to Scotland.

“He can score goals and add creativity and he has an impressive mindset as both an athlete and a person.

“Chris’ arrival is also an example of us widening our net.

“It is great to have another player join us with international experience.

“We also have the likes of Alex Gogic, Martin Boyle, Kevin Nisbet and Paul Hanlon who have been capped and Chris will add to that experience and squad depth.”

Executive chairman Ron Gordon said: “I am very excited to have Chris Mueller join Hibs.

“He’s an exceptional player with a knack for goal.

“This signing speaks to our commitment to build and improve on last season. I know he will be an exciting addition to our very strong squad. I am confident he will become a fans’ favourite.

“Most importantly, I’m delighted that Chris saw Hibs as the right club for him and the next step in his blossoming career.

“I am very much looking forward to welcoming Chris to Hibs and Easter Road.

“Lastly, a big thank you to the entire football department for all their diligent work on this signing and throughout this transfer window so far.”