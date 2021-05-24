Chris Stokes and Scott Wagstaff to leave Forest Green this summer
12:19pm, Mon 24 May 2021
Chris Stokes and Scott Wagstaff are two of four players released by Forest Green
Adam Smith and Shawn McCoulsky will also leave Rovers when their contracts expire this summer.
A club statement announcing the retained list read: “FGR would like to place on record our thanks to all of the players for their hard work and dedication this season, a campaign like no other – which started without fans but ended with an outstanding reception from supporters last night (Sunday).”
Aaron Collins, Udoka Godwin-Malife, Lewis Thomas and Taylor Allen have all been offered new deals by the Sky Bet League Two club.