Chris Wilder delighted with Middlesbrough response at Millwall

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder praised his side’s response to Tuesday’s defeat to Sheffield United after their goalless draw with Millwall at the Den.

Both sides had chances to win the game in a competitive affair between two sides chasing the play-offs, but neither could find the all-important breakthrough and both had to settle for a point.

The draw leaves Middlesbrough just one point off the play-offs, while hosts Millwall are just three short.

“We asked the question to the players because it was unacceptable what happened on Tuesday night, and they produced a response,” said Wilder.

“They’ve answered our questions at arguably the toughest of places, where they do ask the question everywhere – behind the dugout, in the stands, on the pitch.”

Millwall came into the game on a strong run of form with just one loss in eight, but Boro boss Wilder was pleased with how his players rose to the challenge posed by the London club.

He said: “They’re on a fabulous run, and they’re a really competitive side, and if you’re weak mentally or physically, they’ll run over the top of you. We weren’t.

“We put in some great challenges, and in a perverse way, I really enjoy coming here because I think it’s a real test of what you’re about as a professional

“It’s an intimidating atmosphere. It always is a tough place to come. You’re coming to the business end of the season. They’re in the mix, and we’re in the mix too with that result.

Both sides struck in the crossbar in a hard-fought encounter, first Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier striking a free-kick against the upright before Millwall defender Murray Wallace headed against the bar.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett felt that the goalless nature of the game was not reflective of the chances each side had throughout the 90 minutes, but that a draw was a fair result.

He said: “I thought it was a really competitive game. A 0-0 probably wasn’t a fair reflection of the match, there were plenty of moments in both boxes to keep you on your toes.

“I thought both teams competed really well, and it was pretty even. I don’t think there was much in it.

“We had a bit less of the ball than we would have liked, but they’re a difficult team to press and I thought we had the better chances in the game.

“We just lacked the final bit, and that stopped us from having a chance to win the game.

“We had the better moments, but I couldn’t really say we had a whole lot more to win.”

The result continues Millwall’s strong run as they look to make a late charge for the play-off places, and Rowett was full of praise for his squad ahead of the final run in.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed with us over this period,” said Rowett.

“The whole squad has pulled together extremely well. We’re hoping to get a couple of players back before the international break, and that would massively help us.

“Our players have worked tirelessly, and in all but the Blackburn game, we’ve created chances to win games. Hopefully, the fans have seen the performance of a team that have tried all they can to try to win the game.”