Chris Wilder rues Sheffield United’s lack of control as QPR fight back for draw

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was critical of the way his side lost control of their game against QPR as they let a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 draw.

Gustavo Hamer and Kieffer Moore put the home side 2-0 up inside 13 minutes.

But Jimmy Dunne pulled one back and, despite substitute Jack Colback being sent off with seven minutes left, Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score a late equaliser.

Wilder said: “We left the door open after a fabulous start and we just went off plan, went individual and lost control of the game.

“It ended up becoming a game of basketball. It wasn’t that we were getting pummelled, but it wasn’t the control we should have had when you go 2-0 up in a game.

“We started doing things that we shouldn’t have done and I think the big word is control. We didn’t have that. We still created a couple of bits.

“They get themselves back in it and then it’s that tight game. When you get to 86, 87 minutes and they’re down to 10 men, you should take the game away from them.

“When you make a mistake like we did and allow them that one last opportunity to get something from the game and they take it. I think you’ve got to give credit to the opposition.”

QPR manager Marti Cifuentes, who said he felt Colback’s sending-off for two bookable offences was “very harsh”, was delighted to see his side produce a much improved second-half performance.

“I think is was definitely a game with two halves,” he said.

“The first one was very disappointing because we knew that was the kind of start we could expect from Sheffield in terms of putting pressure.

“We knew that they could push and put pressure on us from the beginning. It’s a team that’s just gone down from the Premier League and it’s the first game at home and that’s the kind of start that you expect.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t cope with that and the first half was not very good.

“In the second half, we were more fluid when in possession and we had the capacity to challenge one-v-one in areas that we wanted to challenge and create chances. Definitely a big difference.

“What we spoke about at half-time was that it was very important to win, no matter what the score in the second half.

“We knew that by scoring the second goal, it could be a game-changer. I’m happy for the guys because we showed the character and the resilience that we need to compete in this league.”