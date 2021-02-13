Chris Wilder: Sheffield United must start winning games now to survive

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says his side must put a winning streak together sooner rather than later to keep their slim Premier League survival hopes alive.

The Blades have started to pick up points following a poor start to the season, winning six of their last nine matches in all competitions.

United are still 12 points adrift of safety ahead of Monday’s trip to West Ham, with 17th-placed Burnley in action against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“We cannot sugar-coat anything,” said Wilder. “We are heading into the final 15 matches and if we want to stay in this division we have got to win games of football, and we have to do that sooner rather than later.

“It is a crackers game we are involved in and we are in a season of unpredictability. Sometimes it is not all about the maths. That can go out the window.

“But we have to make sure we don’t leave it too late. We have to win games now, winning through February, through March and through April to give us an opportunity come May.”

The Blades could be boosted by the return from injury of right-back George Baldock for their trip to London.

Baldock has trained this week after he limped off in the win against West Brom earlier in the month. Wilder is also set to welcome back Enda Stevens following a calf problem.

Wilder’s side will be looking to build on their 1-0 FA Cup victory against Bristol City on Wednesday which secured a quarter-final tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next month.

The Blues secured their passage through to the next stage with a narrow win against Barnsley, 24 hours after United saw off the Robins.

“I almost became a huge Barnsley fan,” joked Wilder. “They gave it a right go and it was a difficult evening for Chelsea.

“I am not saying for one minute that if Barnsley had got through to the quarter-finals that would have been a straightforward tie. But I would have rather travelled up the road than head to Chelsea.

“The odds were that you were going to pull a difficult team out of the hat, and we have done that, but we are excited about it and we can go and enjoy it.”