24 August 2024

Chris Wreh strikes in stoppage time to earn Tamworth a point at Boston

By NewsChain Sport
24 August 2024

Chris Wreh’s superb stoppage-time equaliser earned Tamworth a 1-1 draw at Boston and denied the home side their first win of the season.

Jai Rowe’s first-half header appeared to have secured Boston victory at the Jakemans Community Stadium but substitute Wreh levelled it up with a fine curling effort in the fourth minute of added time .

Rowe headed home the Pilgrims’ first goal of the season from a corner in a close-fought match between two newly-promoted teams.

Boston’s Jacob Hazel produced a brilliant block to keep out Tamworth substitute Daniel Creaney’s late header, while home goalkeeper Cameron Gregory had earlier tipped Ben Acquaye’s free-kick over the crossbar.

Tamworth goalkeeper Jas Singh was also in fine form as he saved well from another Rowe header and also thwarted first-half efforts from Sam Osborne and Hazel.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Jeremy Clarkson opens his new pub after punters queue for four hours to get in

news

One Show host Jermaine Jenas sacked by BBC after reported complaints over behaviour

football

Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub opening sparks traffic fears

news