03 December 2021

Christian Doidge could return after suspension for Hibs if he proves fitness

By NewsChain Sport
03 December 2021

Hibernian striker Christian Doidge is set to return from a two-game suspension for the visit of Motherwell as long as he is fully recovered from a minor bout of illness that kept him out of a friendly game in midweek.

Kyle Magennis is still absent with a groin problem, but Hibs are hopeful he will be back in action before Christmas.

Sean Mackie, Daniel MacKay and Melker Hallberg are short of match fitness after their respective injury lay-offs.

Motherwell defender Sondre Solholm Johansen has a chance of featuring at Easter Road after going off with cramp in the midweek win over Dundee United.

Midfielder Barry Maguire is suspended following his late red card.

Robbie Crawford, Liam Donnelly, Mark O’Hara and Juhani Ojala missed out against United but manager Graham Alexander is starting to get some of his injured players back in training.

