Christian Doidge determined to make more Hampden memories for Hibernian

Hibernian’s Scottish Cup-winning contingent have been quiet about their heroics ahead of another trip to Hampden but Christian Doidge needs no reminder of what is at stake.

Hibs are heading for their fourth consecutive semi-final in domestic competitions but are looking for their first appearance in the final since winning the Scottish Cup in 2016.

Five players from the squad that beat Rangers are still at Easter Road – David Gray, Darren McGregor, Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson and Martin Boyle.

But Doidge learned as much about the dramatic win and the celebrations that followed from sporting director Graeme Mathie’s successful push to get him to sign for the club.

“There’s not been so much this week but throughout the year you always get the odd remark about that great occasion,” the Welsh striker said ahead of Saturday’s last-four clash against Dundee United.

“That’s one of the reasons I decided to move up, seeing the scenes on YouTube of David scoring the winner and the celebrations after. That’s something you really want to be part of.

“The lads are quite humble, they don’t really shout it from the rooftops, but everyone is very aware of the magnitude of this game and the occasion if you win it.

“That was one of the things Graeme Mathie showed us before we signed, to show us the size of the club and how much the competition means to the club.

“You don’t play in many finals in your career so hopefully we can get through this one.”

Doidge has scored four goals in the competition so far and is looking to add to the two winners’ medals he won with Carmarthen Town in the Welsh League Cup in 2013 and 2014.

“My first game was the final and I came on in the last 15 minutes of extra-time,” the 28-year-old said.

“It was the first game I played on telly as well. All my friends watched the game.

“The second final we won on penalties and the same person scored the winning penalty in both finals, which was surreal. It was a great occasion.

“Not many people get to win silverware in their career so to be quite close to doing that with Hibs is a good feeling and we need to focus on the weekend and try and get that positive result.

“I enjoy the cup competitions, I always have, even when I was playing down south. I don’t know what it is, it’s just something that has always been really good for me. Hopefully I will get another goal and help get us to the final.”