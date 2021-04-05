Christian Doidge’s double helps Hibernian ease past Queen of the South

Christian Doidge grabbed a double as Hibernian eased past Queen of the South 3-1 in their Scottish Cup third-round clash at Palmerston Park.

The Championship side gave as good as they got in the first half before the Hibs striker forced in the opener in the 42nd minute.

The Premiership outfit dominated the second half with the Welshman grabbing his second in the 67th minute and Martin Boyle adding a third three minutes later.

Defender James Maxwell, on loan from Rangers, reduced the deficit with a fine solo goal but Hibs deservedly set up an away tie at Stranraer in the fourth round.

Allan Johnston’s men went into the game looking for an Edinburgh double.

They were unchanged from the team that beat Hearts in their last outing while goalkeeper Matt Macey made his third appearance of the season for the visitors.

Queens, who reached their first Scottish Cup final in 2008, to be beaten by Rangers, were far from cowed and battled enthusiastically.

Veteran captain Stephen Dobbie found himself in possession at the back post from a long throw by Rhys McCabe which was headed on by Rhys Breen but the former Hibs striker blazed his shot from eight yards over the bar.

The Easter Road side had the next chance when Jackson Irvine put in Boyle but his low drive was saved by Queen of the South keeper Rohan Ferguson.

Hibs went ahead after Ferguson could not get to a Boyle corner in a packed penalty area and, after Kevin Nisbet and Alex Gogic both tried to force the ball towards goal, Doidge hammered it in from four yards.

The home side almost went into the break level, however, with a McCabe free-kick from 25 yards which clipped the outside of the post before going behind.

Hibs bossed the second half.

In the 59th minute Ferguson flew to his left to push Irvine’s powerful drive away for a corner, from which left-back Josh Doig slashed a shot over the bar, before Joe Newell guided a pass from Boyle past the far post.

Hibs continued on the attack but in a swift counter Dobbie’s pass sent Connor Shields clear but his powerful drive was tipped behind by Macey.

The home side kept Hibs pinned back following the corner and there was a penalty claim when Newell dispossessed Dobbie in the box, but referee Willie Collum was having none of it.

The Hibs midfielder then raced up the park and slipped in Doidge who fired in his second.

Minutes later, with Queens in disarray, Nisbet played in Boyle and he confidently beat Ferguson from close range.

There was more excitement to come.

Maxwell nutmegged Hibs skipper Paul Hanlon before running clear to dink Macey for an impressive goal.

Doidge then headed a corner off the post and Nisbet wasted a good chance by firing wide with only Ferguson to beat.