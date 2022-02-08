Christian Eriksen settles well with Bees but will not feature against champions

Christian Eriksen has settled in “fantastically” at Brentford but manager Thomas Frank will not be rushing a competitive debut.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Bees on transfer deadline day, is building up to his first match since his shocking cardiac arrest at the European Championship last summer.

Eriksen has joined in with training and Frank said: “It’s very good to see him out there. I spoke to Christian after the training. He was just pleased and happy to be part of a team and a club again and do what he loved the most.

“We know he is a humble, down-to-earth, quality player but he’s coming in with that natural presence. Because of the way he is, he’s blending in fantastically with the group and the culture we have here, so it’s good.”

Eriksen will not be part of the Brentford squad for Wednesday’s Premier League trip to leaders Manchester City, and Frank wants to make sure the former Tottenham and Inter Milan playmaker is fully up to speed before throwing him into the fray.

“It’s of course something we will constantly speak with him about,” said the Bees boss.

“We’ve got all the data and all his injury status, all the history, so we know all that but, to know him, all the small bits about his body and his comeback to top pace again, we need to speak to him daily.

“So that will be an ongoing process for the next one, two, three weeks. One thing for sure, he will not play against Man City, but let’s take it day by day.

“We want to hit that perfect balance. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months and I think it’s important that we don’t get a minor injury and make a setback even though he’s got a fine, strong foundation to stand on.

“I’m pretty sure we need to get some match minutes in him in a friendly before we put him out there.”

Thomas Frank likes what he is seeing from Christian Eriksen (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Eriksen’s arrival comes with Brentford in a first real sticky patch since their promotion to the Premier League.

They have lost their last five matches, conceding 16 goals in the process, and now face the most formidable test in the league with a trip to City.

The Bees can take confidence from a fine performance against the champions just over a month ago, when they restricted Pep Guardiola’s side to a single-goal victory.

Frank said: “If we go there and get something out of that match it will be one of the biggest surprises in this year’s Premier League.

“But it’s still 11 versus 11, we will do everything we can to take our chance, we will be ready and we’re looking forward to a massive challenge, maybe the biggest of the season.”

David Raya is fit again (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Brentford welcomed back goalkeeper David Raya for the first time since October against Everton last time out, while Josh Dasilva made his first appearance for nearly a year as a substitute following a long-term hip problem.

“In training the last days he looked sharper and sharper,” said Frank. “It will still take some time before Josh will get up to 100 per cent match fitness but, if he can he come in and help the team for 20, 30, 35 minutes, that would be a big boost, and then of course Christian Eriksen.

“It feels like we have signed three new players and that just gives that lift and energy, you can feel it in the group.”