01 November 2021

Christian Pulisic back in contention for Chelsea against Malmo

By NewsChain Sport
01 November 2021

Chelsea will welcome back Christian Pulisic into their squad for Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Malmo following an ankle issue.

But Blues boss Thomas Tuchel remains without key quartet Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Mount is still suffering from a non-coronavirus illness having missed Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League success at Newcastle, while Kovacic and Werner have hamstring problems and record signing Lukaku has an ankle issue.

Provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, James, Chilwell, Chalobah, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Jorginho, Kante, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi.

