Christie Elliott: Dundee must stick together to fix poor run of results

Dundee’s Christie Elliott believes they must stick together to overturn their difficult run of results.

James McPake’s side have suffered four consecutive defeats but the three games since a 3-0 loss at Ibrox have all been close affairs which were decided by one goal.

Dundee won three of their four previous matches and Elliott knows things can turn quickly if they maintain their belief and application going into their Boxing Day cinch Premiership clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

“We just need to stick together,” the full-back said. “It will come, we do create chances.

“We saw good play on Saturday and previous games, we have just not got the result that we needed. Once we do get that win it will push on from there.”

The former Partick Thistle player added: “Aberdeen have always been a tough team to play, always got a good squad, a good team of players.

“No matter the game in this league, it’s always a hard game to play but we are confident in ourselves and we are hopefully going to go there and get three points.”

The match will be played in front of just 500 Aberdeen fans following new coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s a big change, as we have seen from last season to this season, fans do make the difference,” Elliott said.

“Especially a Boxing Day game, the atmosphere is normally really good. It should be a good following, a good atmosphere, and without the fans it is a different game.

“You have got to go into the game in the same way, it’s a game of football at the end of the day, but the fans do make a big difference.”