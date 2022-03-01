Christopher Missilou nets equaliser as Oldham take vital point from Crawley

Christopher Missilou’s second-half equaliser clinched Oldham a vital point in their fight against relegation from League Two in a battling 2-2 draw at Crawley.

After Hallam Hope’s opener for the Latics, two goals in three minutes from Ashley Nadesan put Crawley on course for victory before Frenchman Missilou struck with 20 minutes remaining to make it seven games unbeaten under boss John Sheridan.

Crawley head coach John Yems went into the game with Lewis Young as his new assistant following Lee Bradbury’s departure to take the managerial role at National League side Eastleigh.

On-loan midfielder Isaac Hutchinson had the ball in the net early on for Reds only for it to be ruled offside before Oldham – with only three away wins in the league this season – went close.

A free-kick by Nicky Adams was only half cleared and Missilou fired the rebound over from a good position.

Hutchinson saw a long-range shot deflect onto the crossbar and Tom Nichols had a close-range header saved by goalkeeper Danny Rogers before Oldham top-scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn sent a deflected shot wide at the other end.

Jack Powell saw a deflected shot go wide of the post for Crawley before striker Hope fired Oldham ahead with his fourth of the season into the top corner after 56 minutes.

But Crawley hit back in style with Nadesan scoring twice in three minutes around the hour mark with well-placed shots to take his season’s tally to seven.

Nadesan first beat goalkeeper Rogers following a long throughball and later slotted home after being set up by Hutchinson.

Oldham drew level after 70 minutes when good work by Hope set up Missilou and he fired the ball home with a shot off the post.

The game ended controversially with Yems being shown two cards by referee Alan Young and being sent to the stands for the second time in three matches.