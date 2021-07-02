Christopher Missilou signs for Newport on one-year deal
12:17pm, Fri 02 Jul 2021
Newport have announced the signing of midfielder Christopher Missilou on a one-year deal.
The 28-year-old has made 115 appearances for Oldham, Northampton and Swindon, where he played last season, during in his time in the Football League.
Missilou told the Exiles website: “I kept an eye on Newport County AFC last season and noticed their position in the League. I know they’re a good team and they’ve made a lot of changes in the past few years.
“I’m a high energy player that will bring a lot of experience. I’m coming into the team with the ambition to score goals and get that promotion to League One.”