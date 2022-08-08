08 August 2022

Chuks Aneke among Charlton absentees for Carabao Cup clash with QPR

By NewsChain Sport
08 August 2022

Charlton are set to be without Mandela Egbo, Chuks Aneke and Conor McGrandles for the Carabao Cup visit of QPR.

New right-back Egbo is sidelined after suffering a knee injury during pre-season.

Aneke is stepping up his recovery from the calf injury he picked up before the season started.

Fellow forward McGrandles was forced off after 31 minutes against Derby at the weekend as a concussion substitute.

Rangers could be boosted by the return to fitness of Tyler Roberts.

The on-loan Leeds forward missed the opening two Championship matches with a thigh injury.

Jake Clarke-Salter and Taylor Richards could come back in after sitting out Saturday’s home win over Middlesbrough.

Rookie keeper Joe Walsh may get a run-out in goal.

