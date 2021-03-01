Chuks Aneke available for Wigan game after Charlton win appeal against red card

Chuks Aneke was sent off at Blackpool on Saturday (Steven Paston/PA)
Chuks Aneke was sent off at Blackpool on Saturday (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:55pm, Mon 01 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Charlton forward Chuks Aneke will be free to face Wigan on Tuesday night after his appeal against Saturday’s red card against Blackpool was successful.

Aneke was shown a straight red after he caught Daniel Ballard with an elbow in the 85th minute of the match – reducing the Addicks to nine men after Darren Pratley had already been dismissed.

It was a second red card in the space of a few weeks for Aneke, who was also sent off against Gillingham on February 13, but he will avoid a ban after Charlton appealed against the decision.

“Chuks Aneke’s three-match suspension has been removed by an independent regulatory commission following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal,” an FA statement on Monday evening read.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Charlton

PA