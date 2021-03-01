Chuks Aneke available for Wigan game after Charlton win appeal against red card
18:55pm, Mon 01 Mar 2021
Charlton forward Chuks Aneke will be free to face Wigan on Tuesday night after his appeal against Saturday’s red card against Blackpool was successful.
Aneke was shown a straight red after he caught Daniel Ballard with an elbow in the 85th minute of the match – reducing the Addicks to nine men after Darren Pratley had already been dismissed.
It was a second red card in the space of a few weeks for Aneke, who was also sent off against Gillingham on February 13, but he will avoid a ban after Charlton appealed against the decision.
“Chuks Aneke’s three-match suspension has been removed by an independent regulatory commission following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal,” an FA statement on Monday evening read.