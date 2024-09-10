10 September 2024

Cian Harries’ first-half penalty enough as Woking edge Wealdstone win

By NewsChain Sport
10 September 2024

Cian Harries struck a first-half penalty to help Woking return to winning ways in the National League by beating Wealdstone 1-0 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.

After two games without a win or a goal, the Cards were handed an ideal opportunity to take the lead when they were awarded a spot-kick just after the half-hour mark with Raheem Conte having been upended.

Harries, a summer signing from Aldershot, made no mistake to score his first goal for the club.

Wealdstone were denied an equaliser nine minutes from time when Woking goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen made a fantastic save from Callum McFarlane.

