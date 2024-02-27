27 February 2024

Cian Hayes scores twice as Rochdale roll over Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
27 February 2024

Cian Hayes struck twice in an inspired first half as Rochdale blew Wealdstone away with a 3-0 win at the Crown Oil Arena.

Dale skipper Ethan Ebanks-Landell put the hosts ahead in the 26th minute, converting when the away defence failed to adequately deal with a ball fired into the box.

Only a linesman’s flag denied him a second soon after but Hayes’ quickfire double in the final moments before the break made the points safe.

He made no mistake after Kairo Mitchell’s effort came back off a post and then hoisted a cross-cum-shot high over a wrong-footed Marcus Dewhurst. The relegation-threatened visitors could not muster any kind of comeback in the second period and stay out of the bottom four on goal difference only.

