15 August 2022

Ciaran Brennan still out for Swindon ahead of Leyton Orient visit

By NewsChain Sport
15 August 2022

Swindon will continue to be without defender Ciaran Brennan as they search for a first win of the Sky Bet League Two season against Leyton Orient.

The on-loan Sheffield Wednesday centre-half missed the weekend draw at Carlisle with concussion and is being brought along slowly.

Head coach Scott Lindsey may rotate his midfield with a quick turnaround so Ronan Darcy and Tom Clayton could be in line for starts.

Lindsey has no further injuries to contend with ahead of the meeting with the early-season pacesetters.

Orient manager Richie Wellens will be without Aaron Drinan for the trip to his former club.

Wellens, who guided Swindon to the League Two title in 2019-20, will be without the striker who is ruled out by a quad injury.

Midfielder Craig Clay is also suffering from a quad problem and remains on the sidelines.

Forward Dan Nkrumah is a long-term absentee.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry and Meghan to visit UK next month for first time since Jubilee

world news

Police investigating ‘online threat’ made to JK Rowling following Rushdie tweet

news

Drought declared for parts of England after driest summer for 50 years

news