Ciaran Brennan still out for Swindon ahead of Leyton Orient visit
Swindon will continue to be without defender Ciaran Brennan as they search for a first win of the Sky Bet League Two season against Leyton Orient.
The on-loan Sheffield Wednesday centre-half missed the weekend draw at Carlisle with concussion and is being brought along slowly.
Head coach Scott Lindsey may rotate his midfield with a quick turnaround so Ronan Darcy and Tom Clayton could be in line for starts.
Lindsey has no further injuries to contend with ahead of the meeting with the early-season pacesetters.
Orient manager Richie Wellens will be without Aaron Drinan for the trip to his former club.
Wellens, who guided Swindon to the League Two title in 2019-20, will be without the striker who is ruled out by a quad injury.
Midfielder Craig Clay is also suffering from a quad problem and remains on the sidelines.
Forward Dan Nkrumah is a long-term absentee.
