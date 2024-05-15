City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne knows Premier League title race is ‘not done yet’

Kevin De Bruyne insisted the Premier League title race is “not done yet” despite Manchester City moving into pole position for a record fourth successive crown.

City sit atop the table heading into the final weekend of the season, boasting a two-point lead over Arsenal, after Erling Haaland’s double secured a 2-0 win at Europe-chasing Tottenham on Tuesday.

The notion is City have cleared the biggest obstacle standing in their way of glory as they welcome a West Ham side that have won just four of their 18 league games in 2024 to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

De Bruyne, though, warned City have twice experienced similar situations recently and almost slipped up – falling behind in end-of-season matches at Brighton in 2018/19 and against Aston Villa 12 months ago.

On both occasions, City prevailed to claim the top-flight prize and they are in a must-win situation again as Arsenal’s superior goal difference could prove decisive if they beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

“We were happy obviously (to beat Tottenham) because it gets us in the place that we want to be for Sunday but I don’t feel like there was any extra celebrations,” he told Sky Sports.

“Obviously, you’re happy you win the game but we know it’s not done yet.

“I know everybody’s talking how it should be easy but we’ve had that before against Brighton and Villa and it’s never easy. There’s always the pressure of being in that situation.”

De Bruyne teed up Haaland for his opener at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the Belgian was withdrawn minutes later after being scythed down by Pape Matar Sarr.

With City also playing crosstown rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final a week on Saturday, De Bruyne gave a reassuring update over his condition.

“I think I’m alright,” he said. “The place in the Achilles is really sore. It felt a little bit like a knife in the moment I had the impact but it’s an impact so it’s not bad, I’ll be alright.”

De Bruyne was not the only casualty for the visitors as goalkeeper Ederson had to make way due to injury, with understudy Stefan Ortega making several crucial saves in the last 20 minutes.

Most vital of all was Ortega denying Son Heung-min when the Tottenham captain burst through one-on-one, with City only leading 1-0 at the time, before Haaland’s penalty in added-on time secured the victory.

Ortega, formerly of 1860 Munich and Arminia Bielefeld in his native Germany, switched to City two years ago and has this season featured in their domestic cup competitions and when Ederson has been injured.

“He came in and not a lot of people knew where he came from or where he played but he’s been really impressive,” De Bruyne said.

“Whenever he’s played for the team, he’s been really good. He’s had a lot more opportunities this year because there’s been a couple of injuries for Eddy unfortunately.

“It keeps everybody and Eddy on his toes because he knows there’s a good number two next to him.”