Clark Robertson and Shaun MacDonald to leave Rotherham

Clark Robertson and Shaun MacDonald are among five senior players who will leave relegated Rotherham when their contracts expire at the end of next month.

Scottish defender Robertson and former Wales international MacDonald will leave alongside Kyle Vassell, Billy Jones and Jamie Proctor who are out on loan at Fleetwood, Crewe and Wigan respectively.

The Millers have begun talks with right-back Matt Olosunde and goalkeeper Josh Vickers about extending their contracts as they move into the final weeks of their existing deals.

The 27-year-old Robertson, who was limited to 16 appearances in an injury-hit campaign, has been linked with a move to hometown club Aberdeen.

Loan players Lewis Wing, George Hirst, Jamal Blackman, Ryan Giles and Florian Jozefzoon will all return to their parent clubs to leave Paul Warne with a number of gaps to fill before the club returns to League One next season.

“It goes without saying that it is a sad time of the year when the team splits up, you never get the same dressing room the following year,” Warne said on the club’s website.

“The lads who are leaving have all played a part in previous seasons and I would like to place on record my thanks to each and every one of them for their efforts during their time with us.

“We ask a lot of our players here and they are always happy to step up and perform for our great club and our town. On behalf of the players, staff and supporters at Rotherham United, I would like to sincerely thank each and every one of them and wish them nothing but success for the future.”