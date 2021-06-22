Clark Robertson targets return to the Championship after signing for Portsmouth
Clark Robertson is targeting promotion to the Sky Bet Championship after signing a two-year contract with Portsmouth
The 27-year-old defender plied his trade at Rotherham last season and he is desperate to return to England’s second tier as soon as possible.
“I’m delighted – ever since the manager phoned me, it’s something that I’ve been really excited about,” Robertson said on Portsmouth’s official website.
“With the plans he’s got in place for this club going forward and also for me personally, I wanted to be a part of that.
“I’ve come down from the Championship and I want to get back there as soon as possible – hopefully I can do that with Pompey.
“The reason I came here is because I want another promotion under my belt and I know how to get out of this league.
“Everyone will be pushing together to try to get the club going in an upward trend again and it’s definitely an exciting time.”