07 March 2022

Clarke Oduor pushing for Barnsley start after making return from injury

By NewsChain Sport
Clarke Oduor could start for Barnsley as they prepare to face Stoke at Oakwell on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old defender returned off the bench in the Reds’ 2-0 loss to Derby on Saturday after missing two months of action through injury.

Aaron Leya Iseka recently returned to training and could be reintroduced into the squad.

Fellow forward Cauley Woodrow remains out with a knee injury.

Nick Powell could miss out on the Potters’ trip to Yorkshire.

The 27-year-old midfielder was substituted midway through the second half of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Blackpool after picking up a knock and may not be risked.

Defender Morgan Fox will serve the last of his three-match ban after being shown a straight red card against Bournemouth last month.

Forward Jacob Brown could return to the side to face his former club.

