‘Classy, amazing, incredible’ – Millwall players pay tribute to John Berylson

Millwall defender Danny McNamara has paid tribute to “classy and honest” John Berylson following the death of the club’s owner and chairman.

American businessman Berylson, who was appointed Millwall chairman in 2007, died in a car crash in the United States on Tuesday morning at the age of 70.

McNamara is among those who have been paying their respects, the home-grown full-back thanking Berylson for his successful stewardship during his long tenure at The Den which has seen Millwall become established in Sky Bet Championship.

McNamara’s message in a book of condolences for Berylson on Millwall’s website read: “Suited and booted with a cigar in his hand. A classy and honest down to earth man.

“Someone who has looked after this club when times were low to make us the club we are today. Without you, this wouldn’t be the case.

“A genuine loving family man who always had the time to ask how myself and my family were. He’d talk about his family life and how much he loved golf.

“Watching him take care of my club growing up as a fan to now playing for this club is a true honour and everything we do as a club is now for you and your family. Thank you Mr chairman. RIP.”

Midfielder George Saville, who rejoined the club in 2021, dedicated Millwall’s future successes to Berylson and noted the club would not be in its current position without his guidance.

Saville wrote: “An amazing owner but more importantly, an amazing man.

“The club wouldn’t be where it is today without his dedication and support. Thank you doesn’t seem enough but everything going forward will be for him.

“Sending all my love to Mr chairman’s family, friends as well as everyone connected past and present with Millwall Football Club. Rest in peace Mr Chairman.”

Defender George Evans added: “An incredible guy who did so much for this amazing football club and me personally. Thank you for everything Mr chairman, you will be deeply missed.”