Clayton Donaldson and Billy Clarke among nine players released by Bradford
14:30pm, Wed 12 May 2021
Strikers Billy Clarke, Clayton Donaldson and Lee Novak are among nine players leaving Bradford
The trio will be joined by Anthony O’Connor, Connor Shanks, Connor Wood, Harry Pritchard, Will Huffer and Zeli Ismail, who are also departing the Sky Bet League Two club at the end of their contracts next month.
Injured trio Huffer, Ismail and Pritchard will continue to receive treatment at Bradford’s training base until the end of their respective rehabilitation programmes.
Jorge Sikora, Kian Scales, Matty Foulds and Sam Hornby have been offered new contracts by the Bantams.
Loan signings Andy Cook, Jordan Stevens and Rumarn Burrell have returned to their respective parent clubs Mansfield, Leeds and Middlesbrough.