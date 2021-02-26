Clevid Dikamona missing for Kilmarnock as Alan Power returns from ban

Kilmarnock’s Clevid Dikamona
Kilmarnock’s Clevid Dikamona (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:26pm, Fri 26 Feb 2021
Clevid Dikamona is Kilmarnock’s only absentee for the Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United.

The defender will miss another five to 10 days of training with a hamstring injury.

Alan Power returns from suspension for the Ayrshire side.

Peter Pawlett is suspended for the visitors.

The midfielder completes a two-match ban following his recent red card against Livingston.

Chris Mochrie is out with a hip problem but should be available next weekend.

