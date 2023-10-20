Cliff Byrne delighted with Doncaster performance in win at Tranmere

Doncaster assistant manager Cliff Byrne was delighted with his team’s performance despite Grant McCann being sent from the dugout just before half-time in their 2-1 win over Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Goals from Harrison Biggins and Mo Faal were the difference as Doncaster continued their recent revival making it five wins from their last seven League Two games.

Rovers took the lead in the 27th minute when Biggins latched onto Zain Westbrooke’s cross from the right to steer the ball home from close range.

The visitors then doubled their lead 10 minutes after the break when Mo Faal pounced on a Tranmere defensive error to flick the ball home from the edge of the area.

Connor Jennings halved the deficit with 20 minutes remaining to set up a grandstand finish but it was the away side who went home with the points while Tranmere suffered their first home defeat since September 2nd.

Byrne said: “It’s a new one to us but the ball came towards the manager and he’s deviated where it was going and apparently it’s an instant red card.

“I had a word with the referee and he told me that the rule is the rule and it’s a sending off.

“We’re very pleased with that victory. Any away win in this league is pleasing but especially here which is a difficult place to come.

“Tranmere have been decent at home this season and you can see the response that Nigel (Adkins) got from his players.

“The boys were magnificent and we’re delighted to be going home with the three points.

“I know results will suggest that we’ve turned the corner but the positive from our point of view are the performances.

“I’m really pleased for the fans that have travelled tonight and they’ve seen those performances and it’s reward for them for sticking with the team from the start of the season.”

Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins said: “It’s not nice to suffer your first defeat as manager and it hurts.

“After we made those substitutions in the second half I felt like we would go on and get something from the game.

“They shouldn’t be scoring that second goal, it’s come from a long goal kick down the middle and the centre half knows he’s got to deal with it and he hasn’t and it’s a cheap goal.

“From a personal point of view I don’t think we equipped ourselves as well as we should have done but that’s for me to go and review.

“The atmosphere tonight was really good and our fans did everything they could to lift the players but it wasn’t to be and the first person you look at is yourself.

“We’ve got to stop making those stupid little mistakes we’re making and that’s why we’re losing games.”