Clinton Morrison: Danny Rohl is my manager of the season if Sheff Wed stay up

Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Clinton Morrison insists Danny Rohl deserves to be Championship manager of the season ahead of Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna if the Owls manage to stay up.

McKenna picked up the accolade at Sunday evening’s annual English Football League Awards in London after taking Ipswich to the brink of back-to-back promotions, with the Tractor Boys needing a point against Huddersfield on Saturday to secure a Premier League return.

Rohl took over at Sheffield Wednesday in October after Xisco Munoz was sacked following a winless first 10 games of the season where they picked up just two points.

The Owls were 12 points adrift of safety in November, but need just a draw against Sunderland on the final day to retain their Championship status.

Morrison told the PA news agency: “I know McKenna got manager of the year but if Rohl turns that around, he definitely deserves that.

“They were cut adrift and everyone thought Sheffield Wednesday were gone, you have to give huge credit to him, I think he’s a fantastic manager.

“They have some terrific players and he’s brought in a few good players as well. The job he’s done there has been first class.”

Another one of Morrison’s former teams Birmingham are also involved in the relegation scrap and sit one point adrift of safety.

Quite the opposite has happened at St Andrew’s as the Blues were sixth when John Eustace was sacked, with Wayne Rooney also leaving the club and Tony Mowbray on sick leave, meaning Gary Rowett is looking to keep the club up on the final day against Norwich.

Morrison said: “There has been a lot of chopping and changing at the football club.

“I was surprised Eustace was let go but they wanted to go down a different route, Wayne Rooney did well at Derby before.

“I make them favourites because Norwich are already in the play-offs – I expect them to win, I’m confident, I know a lot of Birmingham fans are not but I am.”

EFL ambassador Morrison was at Walkwood Church of England Middle School in Redditch, who are representing West Brom in the Championship final of this season’s Utilita Kids Cup, on Wednesday.

They will face Southampton’s St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School at Wembley ahead of the Championship play-off final on May 26.

The competition brings together over 700 school teams for the opportunity to represent their local club and play a final at Wembley.

Morrison was at the school to provide a team talk, and said: “They’re going to have an opportunity that some of the top players in the world haven’t ever had in playing at Wembley.

“They have played in a lot of competitions to get there and haven’t lost a game. They’ve just got enjoy it and Wembley and lap up the experience. It was good to come and talk to them – I wish them well and want them to go and do it now.”