Club captain John Mousinho signs new two-year deal with Oxford

John Mousinho has signed a new deal at Oxford (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:16pm, Mon 05 Jul 2021
Club captain John Mousinho has signed a new two-year deal at Oxford

The 35-year-old defender, who is also chairman of the PFA, has overcome a knee injury that saw him miss the second half of last season.

Mousinho told the U’s website: “I have enjoyed my time here, I think I still have plenty to offer on the pitch and I think we have very exciting times ahead of us.

“I’ve enjoyed pre-season so far. Not everyone enjoys the running but I always have done – I have always seen it as a challenge and tried to impress in pre-season. Obviously I am taking it a little steady, only six months on from knee surgery, but I’ve had no reaction so far and feel strong.

“The last two seasons have seen us go close but there is a genuine feeling of excitement this year.”

