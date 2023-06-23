Evan Ndicka has joined Roma from Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer after his contract expired on July 1. The 23-year-old defender made 183 appearances for Frankfurt, winning the Europa League in 2021-22. Premier League clubs Newcastle United, Liverpool, and Manchester United previously expressed interest in Ndicka, but Roma secured his signature. Ndicka is Roma's second summer signing, following Houssem Aouar's arrival from Lyon. The Frenchman will wear the No. 5 shirt and expressed excitement to play at the Olimpico.

Newcastle United are in talks with RB Leipzig for Dominik Szoboszlai and are close to signing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for £60 million. Head coach Eddie Howe aims to acquire two elite midfielders this summer. Tonali has agreed to a six-year contract with a £6.8m annual wage, making him the club's highest earner. Meanwhile, discussions with Leipzig continue for Szoboszlai, who has a £61m release clause. Newcastle are also considering a move for Leicester City's James Maddison, who is priced at £50m.

The Sky Bet Championship fixtures for the 2023/24 season have been announced, causing excitement among supporters across the country. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday join the league from League One, while Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton return after being relegated from the Premier League. The upcoming season is expected to be highly competitive, with Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion aiming for progress under their respective managers, John Eustace and Carlos Corberan. Sky Bet's odds reveal a tightly contested season at both ends of the table, but fans eagerly await the outcome.

Celtic and Rangers are intensifying their transfer activities ahead of the new season. Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy is reportedly considering retirement, with doubts surrounding his future at the club. Meanwhile, Rangers are showing interest in £4m-rated BK Hacken striker Benie Traore, who has scored or assisted in every league match this season. The 20-year-old Ivory Coast Under-23 international has 12 goals in 13 games and is also attracting interest from Celtic and Anderlecht.

Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Chelsea's Marc Cucurella to bolster their defence this summer. The Spanish international has struggled in West London, but remains admired by United's technical director. It is reported that Chelsea may accept a significantly lower fee than the £55m paid for Cucurella last year, with a £30m deal suggested. Newcastle are also exploring other options, including Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, Internazionale's Federico Dimarco, Bayer Leverkusen's Mitchel Bakker, and Monza's Carlos Augusto, as they prepare for their return to the Champions League.

Sandro Tonali's agents and Newcastle United's head of recruitment are heading to Romania to finalise the £60 million transfer. A full agreement has been reached following a meeting in Milan with AC Milan representatives. Tonali will undergo a medical and sign a contract, making him the highest-paid player at Newcastle United. The 23-year-old midfielder, who has made 130 appearances with AC Milan, was identified as a top target by head coach Eddie Howe to fill the No. 6 position.

Aston Villa have announced a multi-year partnership with betting and casino company BK8 as their main shirt sponsor for the 2023/24 to 2025/26 seasons. Replacing Cazoo, BK8 will be featured on the club's home, away, and third kits. The deal includes charitable donations, with BK8 committing to contribute for every adult third shirt sold to a local Birmingham charity. The company aims to work closely with Villa on various community initiatives, particularly focusing on mental health awareness and engagement with local and global supporters.

Genoa are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, as the player seeks regular playing time. Since joining Palace from Mainz in 2021, Mateta has struggled to secure a starting position, with only six starts in 29 league games last season. Genoa's pursuit of the French forward comes as Crystal Palace face ongoing goal-scoring challenges, with Eberechi Eze currently the club's top scorer. Meanwhile, Palace are linked with former Chelsea manager Graham Potter, as they search for a new head coach following Roy Hodgson's departure.