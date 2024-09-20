Clubs becoming frustrated with FIFA’s planning of expanded Club World Cup

European clubs are becoming increasingly concerned and frustrated with FIFA’s planning for the inaugural 32-team Club World Cup next summer.

As first reported by The Athletic, the PA news agency understands FIFA president Gianni Infantino is meeting with broadcasters on Friday.

So far no rights deals in any part of the world have been announced in relation to the tournament, nor have any sponsors, match or training venues been confirmed with less than nine months to go until the event in the United States is due to start.

Manchester City and Chelsea, as winners of the 2023 and 2021 Champions Leagues respectively, are the English representatives.

Clubs are understood to see the next few weeks as critical and are demanding to see progress made on the commercial side.

There is deep frustration that despite FIFA entering a joint venture with the European Club Association (ECA) on selling the competition’s commercial rights, FIFA has so far acted unilaterally and only now, with time running out, is seeking input from the clubs.

Clubs remain cautiously supportive of the concept but clearly have concerns over revenue, and are understood to have privately sought direction over when they should start planning for pre-season tours instead.

Earlier this month, ECA chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi told PA: “ECA recognises there are challenges launching any new format or concept, but we firmly believe in the tournament.

“In time it will bring important revenues to both participating and non-participating clubs, without significantly adding to the overall calendar, and it will excite fans all across the world.”

Al Khelaifi, who is also the president of Paris St Germain and chairman of the beIN Media Group, will attend Friday’s meeting in his capacity as ECA chairman.

There has been speculation from multiple sources that FIFA could turn to Saudi Arabia for financial support or even dip into its own cash reserves in order to help get the first edition of the tournament off the ground.

The president and chief executive of CBS Sports, David Berson, gave an indication of where the Club World Cup sat in his organisation’s thinking when he told The Athletic: “The new format for UEFA (club competitions) is even longer. It’s close to 50 per cent or so more matches. It’s more of the big teams against each other.

“So there’s a lot of volume there. So we are determining whether or not the incremental content that you’re referring to (the Club World Cup) would be worthwhile and add value. But we’re thrilled with the portfolio that we have.”

The Football Supporters’ Association referenced Berson’s comments in an X post on its official account: “Football’s competitions are now so bloated that even US TV executives are having a go about it – and Infantino is struggling to sell the rights to his Club World Cup that no-one cares about. Bloat = boring.”

FIFA has been approached for comment.

On top of the commercial concerns, the tournament is at the centre of a legal battle between domestic leagues and player unions.

A joint complaint is set to be filed to the European Commission by leagues and unions in mid-October who say FIFA has abused a dominant position in the market by failing to consult them over the international calendar.

FIFA insists all parties were consulted before the FIFA Council signed off on the new calendar in March 2023.

A separate action from player unions has been lodged in the Belgian courts in a bid to guarantee protected breaks. Manchester City star Rodri has been one of a number of players to speak out about workload in the last week and said players were “close” to going on strike.