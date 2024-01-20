Clubs condemn alleged racist remarks made towards Coventry’s Kasey Palmer

Coventry and their manager Mark Robins condemned alleged racist abuse aimed at midfielder Kasey Palmer in the closing stages of the Sky Blues’ 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Owner Doug King said the club will support Palmer following the incident, while Robins urged the perpetrators to “grow up”.

King said: “We completely condemn the abuse aimed at Kasey today and will support him following this incident.

“There is no place for this in football or society and we support Sheffield Wednesday and the authorities in taking the strongest possible action.”

Robins said after the game: “Obviously there has been a ridiculous few people that have decided to do whatever they’ve done.

“They’ve made some racist remarks or comments and that should be dealt with. Hopefully they will get it on camera and they will deal with them. There’s just no place for it. It’s ridiculous in this day and age. Just grow up!”

Sheffield Wednesday also released a statement saying the club were “shocked and saddened” by the alleged incident.

“We will work together with the relevant authorities and anyone proven to be culpable will face the strictest possible sanctions from both Sheffield Wednesday and the law,” it read.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with Coventry and the football world in stamping out this abhorrent and wholly unacceptable behaviour.”

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: “We absolutely condemn the abuse reported by Kasey Palmer today and stand together with Coventry in our clear stance that there is no place in football or society for such appalling behaviour.”

Speaking after the game, Owls boss Danny Rohl said of the allegations: “Maybe there were some words. It is important that the club speak now with the referee and then make a statement so that we can say exactly what happens.

“This is important and we will do this as a club.”

Meanwhile, Robins singled out Ben Sheaf’s performance after the Coventry skipper scored twice in the win, with Josh Windass notching for the Owls.

“You know it’s a tough game with the way they set out to play,” he said. “We’ve come out of it on the right end of a good scoreline and I think there have been some brilliant performances within it.

“I think Ben Sheaf was outstanding – not just the goals that he scored – it was an all-action performance from him. He broke play up and got us moving forwards. The goals were outstanding, particularly the first one.

“He’s arrived in the penalty area and there was a player that I played with that looked exactly like that and it was Bryan Robson. I thought he was absolutely outstanding today.

“We’ve had some good performances throughout.

“We could have had one or two more if we’d have picked the right pass. Essentially, we’ve kept a really spirited team at arm’s length.”

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl expressed his disappointment at the result.

“I think the first half was a game between two boxers. We pressed and had some good moments but then sometimes we missed the smart pass into the final third,” he said.

“We played against a strong team who are on a good run at the moment. We conceded a second goal that was not necessary.

“I wanted to make a signal, which was why I made four substitutions immediately.

“We came back with a goal and had a good chance for Bailey (Cadamarteri) for an equaliser.

“It is a long, long way until the end of the season. We have to fight until the end.”