Coach Walid Regragui warns there is more improvement in Morocco to come

Morocco coach Walid Regragui warned his team can get even better at the World Cup in Qatar after they followed up a creditable draw with Croatia by stunning Belgium.

Regragui steered his country to arguably the greatest win in their World Cup finals history, just three months after stepping in as coach after predecessor Vahid Halilhodzic was sacked.

Second-half goals from Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlel secured the 2-0 win for the Atlas Lions in a World Cup which has been characterised by shock results, with Saudi Arabia sinking Argentina and Japan upsetting Germany.

Morocco head into their final Group F match against Canada on four points, a return after two matches that they could scarcely have dreamed of before the tournament started.

But there is no chance of Regragui allowing the players to bask in the glory of their win, as he said: “We can still do better, we can still improve – the more we play together the better we will get – we are a difficult team to beat.

“We haven’t qualified yet and I am not happy with four points. It’s going to be even tougher when we get to the knockout stage, but we have matched two of the best teams in the world.”

Moroccan fans dominated the crowd at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha and Regragui said: “There was a lot of pressure to make Moroccan supporters happy, everybody was waiting for this win.

“Seeing Morocco fans coming from all four corners of the world to support your team, you feel those family ties.”

Hakim Ziyech, who has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea since moving to Stamford Bridge in 2020, was chosen as player of the match.

Regragui hailed the importance of Ziyech, whose disagreements with Halilhodzic played a big part in the Bosnian’s dismissal.

“This guy is incredible – the spirit, when he comes in the national team, when you give him love, confidence, he can die for you,” Regragui said.

“Hakim is a key player, when you have him in the team, it’s a different team. He only needs a coach to give him confidence.”

Ziyech was a modest recipient of his award and said: “I don’t think I deserve it to be honest. It’s something we did together, It’s for everybody (in the team) and everybody who was behind us. It’s hard to pick one (player) because we did it all together.”

Belgium are not out of last-16 contention but Roberto Martinez believes pressure to perform is getting to his team.

“We lack that joy, it may be due to the weight we’re carrying on our shoulders,” the Spanish coach said.

“We have to analyse the situation.”

Asked about the failure to create clear-cut goalscoring opportunities, Martinez said: “That’s more a mindset, I don’t think it’s a lack of quality.

“We were better on the ball than we were against Canada, we got in beneficial positions but that link-up was missing, we couldn’t find that spare man. I think we have played with a fear of losing.”