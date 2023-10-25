Cody Gakpo in line for return to Liverpool line-up against Toulouse

Cody Gakpo could return for Liverpool when they face Toulouse in a Europa League clash on Thursday night.

The Dutch forward has been missing since suffering a knee injury in the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham at the end of last month, but after returning to training in the build-up to the 2-0 derby win over Everton at the weekend, Gakpo is now available for selection, Jurgen Klopp has said.

Andy Robertson, meanwhile, has undergone surgery on the shoulder he injured while on international duty with Scotland, but faces a longer road to recovery.

“Robbo had surgery and all went well, as good as it could be, so the recovery starts after he wakes up,” Klopp said. “I think it happened this morning. That’s it. We don’t know how long it will take or whatever, but the first step is done, that’s good.

“Cody is in full training now since Sunday, which means he is available for the squad. Whatever we do with that we will have to see, but that’s good as well.”

Klopp hinted at making changes for the visit of Toulouse, but with the game an opportunity to open up a commanding lead in Group E, Klopp does not want to take anything for granted.

“Toulouse deserve all our respect,” he said. “It is a really interesting story, winning the (French) Cup last year…it was a massive thing. They are a young team, a talented team, you see them playing really nice football and they have a clear idea.

“They got a point against PSG and it was a massive one so we have to make sure we are really ready. Then it is about us. We have to create an atmosphere through the way we play.

“I’m pretty sure they are looking forward to playing at Anfield as players and coaches, but we have to make sure they cannot enjoy it.”

Liverpool would go five points clear in the group with a win and put one foot in the knock-out stages, and with that in mind Klopp said he would be careful in not making too many changes that might disrupt his side.

“We want to win football games and this is the next opportunity,” he said. “(A win) would bring us to nine points with Toulouse on four, but knowing that changes nothing. We have to play our best. We will make a few changes but not too much.

“The boys have shown they are really ready for the competition. That’s what I wanted to see. We hope to go a long, long, long way in this competition, but for that we have to make all the decisive steps and tomorrow is another big one.”

Curtis Jones will hope to get another opportunity in midfield, having played only once – in the Europa League win over Union St Gilloise – since his controversial red card at Tottenham brought a three-match Premier League ban.

Jones was sent off for going over the top of the ball to catch Yves Bissmouma, but the replays made the incident look worse than it perhaps was.

“It’s been tough,” the 22-year-old said of his enforced time out. “I was at a point where I was playing games and doing well and then a small mistake like that stops the run of games. That’s in the past now and I’ve moved on, and I’ve got a chance now to play again so I’m excited.

“In terms of the tackle itself, I’ve seen it at the end of the game. It was unfortunate but then I’ve seen what the ref was shown, he was only shown the clip of my foot on the leg so I understand (the decision). I’ve moved past that and I’m excited for the next games.”