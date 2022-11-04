04 November 2022

Cohen Bramall banned as Rotherham host Norwich

By NewsChain Sport
04 November 2022

Rotherham will be without suspended defender Cohen Bramall for the visit of Norwich.

Bramall received a red card in the 3-2 defeat at Burnley on Wednesday where his side conceded two stoppage-time goals to lose after he had been sent off.

Boss Matt Taylor is certain to swap things around given the match at Turf Moor where his side played 106 minutes in total.

Defender Cameron Humphreys will be assessed after a hamstring injury.

Josh Sargent will be available for Norwich.

Sargent has returned to training after a recent calf injury and is in contention along with Dimitris Giannoulis (ribs).

Defender Andrew Omobamidele remains out with an ankle injury and is still recovering.

Forward Adam Idah (knee), winger Jonathan Rowe (shin) and midfielder Jacob Sorensen (ankle) continue their own rehabilitation.

