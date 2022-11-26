26 November 2022

Colby Bishop’s penalty double sends Portsmouth past MK Dons in FA Cup

26 November 2022

Colby Bishop grabbed a penalty brace to send Portsmouth into the FA Cup third round after a 3-2 victory over fellow Sky Bet League One side MK Dons.

Pompey dominated the opening 20 minutes but fell behind when Dons forward Darragh Burns got in behind to clip over Josh Griffiths after a quick counter-attack.

Dons’ lead lasted just three minutes as Reeco Hackett-Fairchild latched on to a stunning Jay Mingi through ball to fire into the bottom corner for his fourth goal of the season.

The lively Mingi was hacked down by Josh McEachran in the 35th minute before Bishop sent Jamie Cummings the wrong way to complete the comeback.

Pompey thought they had taken control when Bishop thumped his second penalty of the afternoon down the middle to take his season tally to 13, after Hackett-Fairchild had been taken down by Bradley Johnson.

But Mo Eisa pulled one back in the 62nd minute after Conor Grant had squared in the box but the visitors could not force a replay, despite Grant forcing a fine save out of Griffiths in the closing stages.

