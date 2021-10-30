Colchester boss Hayden Mullins pleased to see aggressive start pay dividends

Colchester head coach Hayden Mullins felt his side’s fast start was key to their 2-1 win over bottom club Scunthorpe.

The U’s went ahead in the fifth minute through Freddie Sears, who hooked home a shot from Charlie Daniels’ free-kick into the box.

And Armando Dobra doubled the hosts’ lead in the 14th minute when he collected Brendan Wiredu’s pass on the U’s left before advancing towards the area and curling a superb shot over keeper Rory Watson and into the far corner.

Harry Davis gave Scunthorpe hope in the 82nd minute when he converted from close range after Colchester defender Tom Eastman’s attempted headed clearance had hit the bar, but it was not enough.

Mullins said: “The boys started exactly how we wanted them to. We really went at them, went 1-0 up and we were clinical again. It was a good start.

“Armando’s goal was a fantastic finish and it was a great start to the game.

“He’s such a good little dribbler that you want to really try and isolate him, one v one.

“We asked him to stay really wide and try and get ball wide and try and give their full-backs a horrible time.

“I think Dobs coming inside and finishing how he did was fantastic.

Colchester also hit the bar twice through Sears and Sylvester Jasper, either side of the break.

“If Sylv’s (Jasper) shot that hit the bar had dropped in under the crossbar, it would have been fantastic for him,” added Mullins.

“Sylv and Dobs are two bright young players and it’s just a shame that Sylv blew up a little bit in the second half but that’s just game time and he’ll get more of that.”

Despite an improved second-half display, Scunthorpe were unable to find an equaliser and they remain bottom.

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox said: “They had a free-kick that was deflected and went in and the other one was a cross that came in with his (Dobra’s) right foot that deflects and goes in.

“That’s what happens when you are bottom of the league and you have no luck.

“After that I thought we were the better team, especially in the second half.

“We came out with a purpose, a drive, we pushed on and we were aggressive.

“We created a number of opportunities, we scored one and we just didn’t have enough time to get another.

“But it was a lot braver in the second half and the closing down was miles better, because the first half was a bit powder puff and we didn’t get near anybody.

“We get to the edge of the box a number of times and we waste our pass and that’s been our problem, at the moment.”