Colchester bring in former Ipswich captain Luke Chambers

Colchester have signed former Ipswich captain Luke Chambers
Colchester have signed former Ipswich captain Luke Chambers (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
9:44am, Fri 11 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Colchester have signed former Ipswich captain Luke Chambers on a two-year deal.

The 35-year-old defender follows his former team-mate Cole Skuse in signing for Colchester, leaving Portman Road after nine years with Ipswich.

Chambers, who has made almost 800 appearances in an 18-year career,  told Colchester’s website: “It’s something that really interested me with how the club dealt with the last year, obviously it wasn’t the season on the pitch that the club wanted.

“The chairman put a plan in place to get us in a position for this year to be able to really try and do something.

“That appealed to me straight away – I want to be coming to a club that has aspirations of being promoted and wanting to improve.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Colchester

PA