Colchester bring in three new faces on deadline day
Colchester have completed three deadline-day signings with Frank Nouble, Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu and Josh Doherty all arriving on Monday.
Nouble and Sarpong-Wiredu featured for the U’s in the 2019-20 campaign, which ended with Sky Bet League Two play-off heartbreak to Exeter.
Forward Nouble spent two years at Colchester before he left last summer to sign for Plymouth but has returned on loan until the end of the season.
Manager Steve Ball said: “We all know what Frank can bring to the table, both on and off the pitch, and we’re pleased that he’ll be with us for the next few months.”
Midfielder Sarpong-Wiredu has also returned after he spent time on loan at the Essex club last season.
He has joined from Charlton for an undisclosed fee and agreed a one-and-a-half-year deal with Colchester.
Ball added: “He is a superb athlete with a strong engine, and his qualities as a footballer will benefit us without a doubt.”
Doherty, meanwhile, has linked up on loan until the end of the season from Crawley.
Ball said of the left-back: “Once again, it’s great to have got another player we identified as a target into the squad before the end of the window.”