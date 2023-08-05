05 August 2023

Colchester clash with Swindon postponed due to waterlogged pitch

By NewsChain Sport
05 August 2023

Colchester’s opening game of the new League Two season against Swindon has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The match was called off less than 30 minutes before the scheduled 3pm kick-off following a pitch inspection at the JobServe Community Stadium, with the region having been hit by heavy rain.

A Colchester statement read: “Referee Anthony Backhouse deemed the pitch unplayable due to the surface being waterlogged, despite the best efforts of the U’s groundstaff to get the game on, following a pitch inspection at 2:30pm.

“A new date will be confirmed in due course for the U’s match against Swindon Town.”

