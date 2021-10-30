30 October 2021

Colchester ease to victory over struggling Scunthorpe following early goals

By NewsChain Sport
Colchester ran out deserved 2-1 winners to leave Scunthorpe rooted to the bottom of Sky Bet League Two.

The hosts went ahead in the fifth minute through Freddie Sears, who hooked home a shot from Charlie Daniels’ free-kick into the box.

Jake Scrimshaw’s header bounced off the top of the bar for Scunthorpe but Armando Dobra doubled Colchester’s lead in the 14th minute.

He collected Brendan Wiredu’s pass on the U’s left before advancing towards the area and curling a delightful shot over keeper Rory Watson and into the far corner.

Sylvester Jasper almost made it 3-0 with an excellent 25-yard strike that clattered the crossbar and Colchester hit the woodwork again on the hour through Sears’ fierce effort, after Cole Skuse had done brilliantly to set him up.

Harry Davis gave Scunthorpe hope in the 82nd minute when he converted from close range after Colchester defender Tom Eastman’s attempted headed clearance had come back off the bar, but the home side held on for the points.

