19 November 2022

Colchester move out of relegation zone with victory over Doncaster

Three strikes of the highest quality secured struggling Colchester a 3-0 win against Doncaster and their first league victory in seven attempts.

Rovers came close to an opener on the half hour when George Miller’s 25-yard strike was fingertipped over by U’s goalkeeper Sam Hornby.

Luke Molyneux, James Maxwell and Harrison Biggins all went close for the visitors after that.

But Colchester took the lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage-time when Alex Newby curled an exquisite free-kick into the top corner from around 25 yards, leaving Jonathan Mitchell with no chance.

The U’s doubled their lead in the 59th minute through 18-year-old striker Samson Tovide, who collected Alan Judge’s pass and blasted a magnificent left-footed strike past Mitchell and inside the near post for his first senior goal.

Colchester sealed their win in style in the 89th minute when Luke Hannant controlled the ball before curling home an excellent strike from 25 yards after the visitors had failed to properly clear a free-kick.

