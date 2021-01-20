Colchester winger Luke Gambin moves to Newport on loan

Luke Gambin has joined Newport on loan from Colchester.
By NewsChain Sport
14:22pm, Wed 20 Jan 2021
Newport have signed Luke Gambin on loan from Colchester.

The 27-year-old winger, a Malta international, has agreed a deal until the end of the season and becomes the Exiles’ fourth signing of the January window.

“Luke already has a lot of experience playing in this division and on the international stage, so he will add a lot of quality to help the squad in the final third,” Newport manager Michael Flynn told the club website.

“He knows what it takes to compete at the top end of the table after getting to the play-offs with Colchester last season. Hopefully he can go one step further with us and help us get promotion to League One.”

Newport, second in League Two and a point behind leaders Cambridge, travel to Oldham on Saturday and Gambin will hope to make his debut.

