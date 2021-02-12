Colchester’s match with Mansfield moved to Sunday over pitch concerns

Colchester's JobServe Community Stadium ground (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:52pm, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Colchester’s League Two fixture with Mansfield has been moved to Sunday in the hope the 24-hour delay will give the JobServe Community Stadium pitch time to recover from the cold spell.

A statement of Colchester’s website read: “Heavy snow and then temperatures well below zero would have made a postponement likely had the game remained a Saturday fixture.

“Following discussions between the two clubs and the EFL, it has now been moved to 3pm on Sunday, when the weather is forecast to be more favourable.”

