Cole Palmer left out of Chelsea’s Conference League squad due to load management
Cole Palmer has not been included in Chelsea’s Conference League squad.
The PA news agency understands the 22-year-old has been left out for load management purposes in a season that is scheduled to end with the Blues’ participation in the new Club World Cup.
Palmer, who has registered a goal and four assists in the Premier League this season, withdrew from Lee Carsley’s England squad for upcoming games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.
Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana have also been left out of Chelsea’s European squad. The duo spent much of the 2023-24 campaign out through injury and the club have decided to manage their minutes.
Blues skipper Reece James was named in the squad despite currently being sidelined with a hamstring injury, but fellow England full-back Ben Chilwell was not included.
Chelsea are one of 32 teams to have qualified for next summer’s Club World Cup, which is scheduled to run from June 15 to July 13.
