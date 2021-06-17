Colin Calderwood returns to Northampton as assistant manager

Northampton have appointed Colin Calderwood as assistant manager to Jon Brady.

Calderwood, who had been in charge of the Cobblers when they were promoted to League One in 2006, will take up his new role after completing a notice period with Blackpool.

Former Tottenham and Scotland defender Calderwood – who was sacked as Cambridge manager in January 2020 – has been the assistant head coach at Blackpool, helping the club secure promotion to the Sky Bet Championship via the play-offs.

Northampton boss Brady said on the club website: “I think he is the ideal person for the role.

“His experience will be perfect for us, he knows the club and he has an affinity for the club and the supporters.

“Colin is well known throughout football for his knowledge, contacts and experience and I think this is a big statement for us as a club that we have been able to bring him to the club after he did such an excellent job at Blackpool.”

Calderwood is looking forward to his return.

“I have learned a lot in the years since I was last at the club and hopefully I can put all of that experience to good use,” Calderwood said.

“The situation here is similar to the situation I arrived in at Blackpool in working with a talented young manager.

“I have spoken with Jon Brady a number of times, that relationship will build quickly and I am really looking forward to working with him and the rest of the coaching staff.

Calderwood added: “I would like to thank everyone at Blackpool. We enjoyed a fantastic eight or nine months and I wish everyone well going forward.”