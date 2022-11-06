Comparing Erling Haaland’s goalscoring exploits to previous Golden Boot winners
Erling Haaland has taken just 12 games to match the lowest Premier League Golden Boot tally after scoring yet again for Manchester City on Saturday.
The Norwegian’s late penalty winner against Fulham was his 18th goal of the league season, already matching the top scorers from the 1997-98 and 1998-99 campaigns.
Here, the PA news agency looks at how soon Haaland could overtake other previous winners of the award, should he keep up his scoring rate.
(Fixtures are subject to change as rearranged dates for City’s games against Arsenal and Tottenham have yet to be announced.)
18 goals
Michael Owen, Dion Dublin and Chris Sutton 1997-98Owen, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Dwight Yorke 1998-99
Appearances needed: 12Fixture: v Fulham (H), November 5
With 1.5 goals per game so far, Haaland needed just a dozen appearances to match the lowest Golden Boot total, set twice in three-way ties involving Liverpool great Owen.
19 goals
Nicolas Anelka 2008-09
Appearances: 13Fixture: v Brentford (H), November 12
Haaland will reach Anelka’s total, the lowest to win the award outright, if he plays and scores next week.
20 goals
Didier Drogba 2006-07Dimitar Berbatov and Carlos Tevez 2010-11
Appearances: 14Fixture: v Leeds (A), December 28
Twenty goals before the new year would be a truly impressive achievement for Haaland.
22 goals
Teddy Sheringham 1992-93Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 2018-19
Appearances: 15Fixture: v Everton (H), December 31
23 goals
Hasselbaink 2000-01Jamie Vardy 2019-20Harry Kane 2020-21Salah and Son Heung-min 2021-22
Appearances: 16Fixture: v Chelsea (A), January 5
The tally that has won each of the last three Golden Boots would be within range for Haaland in the first fixture of 2023.
24 goals
Thierry Henry 2001-02
Appearances: 16Fixture: v Chelsea (A), January 5
25 goals
Alan Shearer 1996-97Ruud Van Nistelrooy 2002-03Henry 2004-05Kane 2015-16
Appearances: 17Fixture: v Manchester United (A), January 14
Could Haaland add to his derby hat-trick at the Etihad Stadium by reaching 25 in the return fixture?
26 goals
Robin Van Persie 2012-13Sergio Aguero 2014-15
Appearances: 18Fixture: Wolves (H), January 21
Former City great Aguero’s most prolific Premier League season is within Haaland’s sights early in the new year.
27 goals
Henry 2005-06
Appearances: 18Fixture: Wolves (H), January 21
29 goals
Drogba 2009-10Kane 2016-17
Appearances: 20Fixture: v Aston Villa (H), February 11
30 goals
Kevin Phillips 1999-2000Henry 2003-04Van Persie 2011-12
Appearances: 20Fixture: v Aston Villa (H), February 11
The hallowed 30-goal mark already seems a matter of when rather than if, fitness permitting.
31 goals
Shearer 1995-96Cristiano Ronaldo 2007-08Luis Suarez 2013-14
Appearances: 21Fixture: v Nottingham Forest (A), February 18
32 goals
Salah 2017-18
Appearances: 22Fixture: v Bournemouth (A), February 25
The record for a 38-game Premier League season may not last into March if opponents cannot find a way to slow Haaland down.
34 goals
Andy Cole 1993-94Shearer 1994-95
Appearances: 23Fixture: v Newcastle (H), March 4
Even the 42-game record, from the league’s early days with 22 teams, would only last a further week at Haaland’s current rate.
