Confidence building as Everton move out of relegation zone – Vitalii Mykolenko

Vitalii Mykolenko insisted confidence was building at Everton after they escaped the Premier League’s relegation zone.

The Ukraine international’s stunning volley helped move the Toffees out of the bottom three after a 2-1 win at Leicester on Sunday.

Mason Holgate’s header sealed victory and Mykolenko has belief they can improve further after Frank Lampard’s side secured their first away win since August.

“With every game, I feel more and more confident,” he told the club’s official site.

“The manager has given me great confidence, particularly during the breaks between games when we’ve had chance to work on the training pitch.

“I had conversations with him and afterwards, I felt myself growing in confidence more and more.

“The most important thing, by far, was three points for us. The game was very difficult, but we come out of it with the win and that’s what makes me happiest.

“All that matters in the remaining games is picking up wins. It is not important who we play.

“We need three points every game – and that is what we will be aiming for.”

Leicester did equalise through Patson Daka’s first goal since February but remain 14th after defeat ended a disappointing week following their Europa Conference League semi-final exit to Roma.

“It’s very disappointing,” Daka told LCFC TV. “The most disappointing part is that we had control of the game.

“We did everything right until the set-piece, which is the most frustrating part for us.

“We started really well. I think it’s something we have done for the past few games – starting well.

“Football is a game of chances, so if you don’t take your chances and the other team does take their chances, whoever takes their chances will win the game.

“The way we played the game, the result doesn’t go hand in hand with that. It’s so frustrating for us.”